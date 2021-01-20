Funeral to be held for UF student killed in crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A funeral date is set for the University of Florida student killed during a crash over the weekend.

A service will be held tomorrow for 19-year-old Sophia Lambert in Miami by Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo.

She was killed while walking with four others on the sidewalk along 17th Street and University Avenue.

Two cars on the road collided, pushing one off the road and into the group.

A petition started by a UF student calling for changes to the road now has nearly 20,000 signatures.

