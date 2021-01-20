Gainesville City Commission to discuss latest applicants for police advisory board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners will meet again to consider applicants for the police advisory board.

Commissioners previously reopened applications for the 11 open seats on the council to try and get a more diverse group to consider.

When the unanimous decision was made, specific outreach to groups, like Dream Defenders and the Gator Chapter of the NAACP, was mentioned.

Applicants chosen to serve would fill three two-year-terms, four three-year-terms and four four-year-terms.

