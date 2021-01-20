Advertisement

Gainesville city leaders remember and honor those who died from COVID-19

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayra Vega’s family has been hit hard by COVID-19. She said she lost her mother in law and brother in law to the deadly virus.

“Remembering is beautiful, and they were beautiful lives.”

Leaders of the city of Gainesville honored those two precious lives and many others in a remembrance ceremony outside of city hall.

“It means a lot to us because all lives matter,” said Vega. “It is very hard to lose two family members with this pandemic.”

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe believes this ceremony showcases what Gainesville is about.

“We are a community that really supports each other and comes together in times of tragedy. I think this has been no exception.”

He said his heart is with families like Vega’s who have lost a loved one or multiple loved ones due to COVID-19.

“We want them to know we mourn with them, and we grieve with them. They are our brothers and sisters, our parents, our grandparents. We know that it was not supposed to be their time, but we will remember their contributions to our community and how important they were and continue to work, so their lives were not lost in vain.”

They rang the clock tower outside of city hall for each life lost in the county during the pandemic. Vega said this act of honor is meaningful.

“It’'s really nice. It brings a smile into my heart because it shows that people care and that the city is caring. They are aware of the pain that right now this pandemic has put into the whole world.”

67 lighted flowers are shining bright in the pond outside of city hall. Similar events took place across the country, including one in Washington D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
File image
DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client

Latest News

Gainesville city leaders remember and honor those who died from COVID-19
Gainesville city leaders remember and honor those who died from COVID-19
PCSO Deputies trauma alerted after crash
Developing: Two Putnam County deputies hospitalized after head-on crash
In Alachua County, some products are considered contaminated or unusable-- like egg cartons,...
Alachua County prepares for Zero Waste Week: what can you recycle?
Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Shorter wait times for veterans getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center