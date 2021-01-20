Gainesville residents cancel inauguration plans in D.C

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whether it be due to the pandemic or the recent protest at the United States Capitol, some people in North Central Florida had plans to attend the Presidential Inauguration in person.

President Joe Biden has just been sworn-in as the 46th President of the U.S. A few NCFL natives made plans to be in D.C today but those plans changed last minute. I’ll tell you why at 5 and 6. @WCJB20 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/gYIFzYajXU — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) January 20, 2021

“Absolutely, but that changed a couple weeks ago,” said Chris Reid, a Gainesville resident.

The Capitol was stormed during Congress’ process to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. When the world found out Biden and Harris won, Reid celebrated in DC. Despite the once in a lifetime experience, Reid said he can still show his support from a distance.

“We could not, we could no longer feel safe going with what’s going on in the world today. But you know what? I still feel that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and I feel grateful.”

Reid added he’s grateful to spend the inauguration in his hometown with friends and family.

“It’s really sad but I see real hope in America. I see real hope and that for me is amazing. Also today I’ll get together with some friends this evening and just celebrate in our own way. Just what a historical monumental moment this is in America.”

Safety also concerned Gainesville resident Katie McKnight who canceled her flight and hotel booked to go to the inauguration.

“We noticed like the climate of our nation change, I would say in December,” added Harris.

The focus on accusations of a fraudulent election and the actions of President Donald Trump’s supporters stopped Katie McKnight from traveling to DC for Biden and Harris’ inauguration.

“But we steadily saw a decline and the change in our nation and we just decided it wouldn’t be a good idea,” mentioned McKnight. “We had no indication or no thought about the Capitol riots. It was not even in my mind. I never thought that would happen so seeing everything that has happened over the last two weeks, I’m so glad that we changed our mind about traveling.”

