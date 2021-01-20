Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detention officer suspended, arrested after threatening two people with a gun.
Alachua County detention officer arrested, suspended after threatening to shoot two people over a parking incident
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours

Latest News

Chris Reid of Gainesville
Gainesville residents cancel inauguration plans in D.C
In partnership with the Heart of Florida Health Center, the Marion County Health Department,...
COVID-19 vaccine distribution within Marion County’s African American and Latino communities
In partnership with the Heart of Florida Health Center, the Marion County Health Department,...
COVID-19 vaccine distribution within Marion County’s African American and Latino communities
Historically, there has been distrust with the health care system in the African American...
Photographs of participants in the Tuskegee Syphilis Study
thumbnail
Florida GOP Lawmakers Weary of New Administration