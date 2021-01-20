Advertisement

GPD releases sketch in hope of finding a robbery, shooting suspect

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police is looking for a man who robbed a Gainesville business and shot a woman last month.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.

According to GPD, they are seeking information identify a suspect that robbed the Cosmo Beauty and Supply, located at 5240 NW 34th Blvd.. The robbery happened on Dec. 26, 2020.

Police say he entered the business at round 8 a.m., demanded money and then took a female employee to the back of the store and shot her in the back.

Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to call GPD Detective Desiree Russano at: 352-393-7719 or russanodb@cityofgainesville.org. For anonymous reporting contact Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7867 .

