GPD releases sketch in hope of finding a robbery, shooting suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police is looking for a man who robbed a Gainesville business and shot a woman last month.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.

According to GPD, they are seeking information identify a suspect that robbed the Cosmo Beauty and Supply, located at 5240 NW 34th Blvd.. The robbery happened on Dec. 26, 2020.

Police say he entered the business at round 8 a.m., demanded money and then took a female employee to the back of the store and shot her in the back.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday

Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to call GPD Detective Desiree Russano at: 352-393-7719 or russanodb@cityofgainesville.org. For anonymous reporting contact Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7867 .

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.