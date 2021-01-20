JUST IN: All vaccine appointment slots in Levy County are filled

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There are no more vaccination appointments available in Levy County.

The Department of Health in Levy County says that that appointments were filled by 2 p.m. on Wednesday after opening up at 8 a.m..

FDOH will notify when the county will receive a new allocation of vaccines.

If you haven’t registered for text notifications you can sign up by texting LEVYVACCINE to 888777

