JUST IN: All vaccine appointment slots in Levy County are filled

There are no more vaccination appointments available in Levy County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There are no more vaccination appointments available in Levy County.

The Department of Health in Levy County says that that appointments were filled by 2 p.m. on Wednesday after opening up at 8 a.m..

FDOH will notify when the county will receive a new allocation of vaccines.

If you haven’t registered for text notifications you can sign up by texting LEVYVACCINE to 888777

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

