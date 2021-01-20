Lake City leaders approve lien amnesty program

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City leaders took a step toward creating a lien amnesty program for properties that have violated city codes.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the ordinance.

The program will offer lien forgiveness for violations of more than a $1,000.

Owners can appeal to a special magistrate to determine whether their property is now up to code and eligible for lien amnesty.

The program will run until the end of Jan next year.

