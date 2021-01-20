Advertisement

Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison Tuesday in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. However, when the president issued a list of 143 pardons and commutations after midnight Wednesday, Maldonado-Passage was not included.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detention officer suspended, arrested after threatening two people with a gun.
Alachua County detention officer arrested, suspended after threatening to shoot two people over a parking incident
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
File image
DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks

Latest News

Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump grants clemency to ex-strategist Steve Bannon, more than 140 others
Police say the 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl's biological father is a person of interest...
2 children abducted from NY foster home; Amber Alert issued
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot now $970M; Powerball up to $730M