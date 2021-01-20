Advertisement

Marion County Pets: 1-20/2021

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes:

Maui is a four-year-old American bulldog mix.

Staff say this big guy playful and eager to show off how strong he is.

They think he would go well with a home of older children or adults.

Kelly is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat.

She enjoys cuddles, and of course, toys, catnip and treats.

They also say she’s been around other cats so that may help people with kitties already at home.

Pancake is a 3 year old mixed breed dog.

They say he’s an active and quirky guy who’s just full of entertainment.

If you have a new year’s resolution to keep moving he might make a good workout buddy.

Adoptions are normally $50, but all month people can bring home a new friend for $21 instead.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County animal services for more information, or visit the shelter Tue through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption marioncountyfl.org/animal

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detention officer suspended, arrested after threatening two people with a gun.
Alachua County detention officer arrested, suspended after threatening to shoot two people over a parking incident
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition

Latest News

Marion pets 1/21/2021
Marion pets 1/21/2021
PK Yonge set to open new building
PK Yonge set to open new building
Commissioners previously reopened applications for the 11 open seats on the council to try and...
Gainesville City Commission to discuss latest applicants for police advisory board
Firehouse Subs opens on the University of Florida campus
Firehouse Subs opens on University of Florida campus