Marion County Pets: 1-20/2021

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes:

Maui is a four-year-old American bulldog mix.

Staff say this big guy playful and eager to show off how strong he is.

They think he would go well with a home of older children or adults.

Kelly is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat.

She enjoys cuddles, and of course, toys, catnip and treats.

They also say she’s been around other cats so that may help people with kitties already at home.

Pancake is a 3 year old mixed breed dog.

They say he’s an active and quirky guy who’s just full of entertainment.

If you have a new year’s resolution to keep moving he might make a good workout buddy.

Adoptions are normally $50, but all month people can bring home a new friend for $21 instead.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County animal services for more information, or visit the shelter Tue through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption marioncountyfl.org/animal

