Newberry Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry Commissioner is hospitalized with COVID-19 .

According to Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe, Rick Coleman is stable but he is on a ventilator. In a Facebook post, Marlowe writes that Coleman’s family has asked for privacy, while they focus on his health.

“I hope you will all join the Commission and myself in keeping Ricky and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Marlowe added in a Facebook post. “Commissioner Clark is keeping me and the Commission updated so that we don’t overwhelm the family, and I will let the community know as soon as he is off the ventilator.

“In the meantime, while I know we all wish there was something we could do, I think what the family really needs is positive thoughts and thoughtful prayers.”

