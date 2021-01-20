Rep. Dunn: ‘We can work across the aisle. I have no doubts about that’

(WCJB) - Local lawmakers are hoping for change and unity as Joe Biden and Kamara Harris were sworn in on Wednesday as President and Vice President.

“I would like to see us all come together,” said Florida Rep. Neal Dunn. “Work on some healing. I think we can just work on some thing that can help the American people.”

“Everybody is going to work together,” added Florida Rep. Al Lawson. “The campaign is over, so we are going to work together for the benefit of America and benefit of this country.”

District 3 Rep. Kat Cammack told our DC bureau that she has seen some rhetoric on the Democratic side that she would like gone on Capitol Hill.

“The thing I’ve been most disappointed in has been people in Washington seem to be more intent on beating up the other party rather than working on things us Americans back at home really care about,” said Cammack.

According to Lawson, the United States needs to work on its image. Lawson, who serves the fifth district, says the country looked vulnerable after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We need to restore the confidence in leadership in the government and let them know that we are solid, and it shouldn’t have happened,” said Rep. Lawson.

Meanwhile, Cammack hopes to see Congress and the new administration focus on reopening the economy, schools, and bouncing back from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still believe that despite everything that has happened, we live in the best country in the world,” said Cammack. “And as I said, it is worth fighting for. We are bigger than this moment in time, and we are going to be better and stronger on the other side of this.”

Dunn is confident that both parties can work together and with this new administration.

“It is bound to be different,” said Rep. Dunn about working with the Biden administration after working with the Donald Trump administration. “I see some good names there. I think we can work with a lot of them… we can work across the aisle, I have no doubts about it.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.