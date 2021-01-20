Advertisement

Shorthanded Gators crush sixth-ranked Vols, 75-49

Florida uses balance to post most impressive win of season
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) works around Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Minus guard Scottie Lewis for the time being and forward Keyontae Johnson indefinitely, the Gator men’s basketball team knew it would need maximum effort Tuesday against No. 6 Tennessee. And then Florida learned that a third opening-day starter, 6-foot-11 junior forward Colin Castleton, would also be unavailable with an ankle injury.

Instead of bowing their heads, the Gators went out and played their best game of the season, hammering the Volunteers 75-49 to improve to 4-3 in SEC play, 7-4 overall. Tennessee drops to 10-2 for the year.

Noah Locke led a balanced offensive attack with 14 points, Tyree Appleby was excellent with 13 points and seven assists, and Florida received 22 points from its bench.

Florida shot nearly 50 percent from the field against a Tennessee squad that came in allowing 57 points per game, third fewest in Division I. the Gators also won the rebounding battle, 44-36.

It marked the Gators’ fourth win over a top-10 team by a margin of 17 or more points under Mike White. The Gators visit Georgia on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs are 8-4 overall, 1-4 in the SEC.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
Update: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night
File image
DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Ocala to thank him ahead of President-elect...
President Trump supporters suggest he should enact Martial Law, local lawmakers want peaceful transition
Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off....
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client

Latest News

Gators to host Hurricanes in first series
Gators unveil 2021 baseball schedule
Hawthorne H.S., Monday
Holiday hoops: Hawthorne girls, Columbia boys pick up wins in MLK tourney
Holiday hoops involving last year's 1A champs
MLK Shootout HS Hoops
Commodores cancel rest of season
UF women’s game at Vanderbilt off as Commodores cancel remainder of season