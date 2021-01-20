Shorthanded Gators crush sixth-ranked Vols, 75-49

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Minus guard Scottie Lewis for the time being and forward Keyontae Johnson indefinitely, the Gator men’s basketball team knew it would need maximum effort Tuesday against No. 6 Tennessee. And then Florida learned that a third opening-day starter, 6-foot-11 junior forward Colin Castleton, would also be unavailable with an ankle injury.

Instead of bowing their heads, the Gators went out and played their best game of the season, hammering the Volunteers 75-49 to improve to 4-3 in SEC play, 7-4 overall. Tennessee drops to 10-2 for the year.

Noah Locke led a balanced offensive attack with 14 points, Tyree Appleby was excellent with 13 points and seven assists, and Florida received 22 points from its bench.

Florida shot nearly 50 percent from the field against a Tennessee squad that came in allowing 57 points per game, third fewest in Division I. the Gators also won the rebounding battle, 44-36.

It marked the Gators’ fourth win over a top-10 team by a margin of 17 or more points under Mike White. The Gators visit Georgia on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs are 8-4 overall, 1-4 in the SEC.

