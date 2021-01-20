Advertisement

UPDATE: A man is arrested for attacking two women with a baseball bat in a road rage incident

Shelby Leonard Frazier was caught attacking two women with a baseball bat at a gas station in Marion County following a road rage incident.
Shelby Leonard Frazier was caught attacking two women with a baseball bat at a gas station in Marion County following a road rage incident.(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who went on a road rage is now behind bars.

Shelby Leonard Frazier was caught attacking two women with a baseball bat at a gas station in Marion County following a road rage incident.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Frazier followed the women into the gas station, got out of the car and yelled obscenities.

Deputies say he then went somewhere else, changed his vehicle, came back to the gas station where the victim was attempting to put gas into her car. He then attacked the victim and smashed in her windows.

Frazier is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

RELATED STORY: Driver in Marion County caught on video attacking a car with a bat

