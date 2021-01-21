Advertisement

A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Representative Anthony Sabatini, a Florida graduate from Lake County, announced on Twitter on Wednesday he will introduce legislation naming U.S. 27 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

Entering our region at Branford, U.S. 27 is called the Suwannee River Greenway.

Elsewhere it is known as South Main Street in High Springs, East Noble Avenue in Williston, and South Pine Avenue in Ocala.

