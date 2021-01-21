Alachua County Fire kicks off COVID-19 vaccine home deliveries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s not easy for everyone in Alachua County to make their way to the Department of Health in Gainesville to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s why Alachua County Fire Rescue kicked off their Community Health program by delivering doses to people’s front door.

This morning @MYACFR EMTs picked up doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer the shot in people’s homes. It’s a part of their Community Health Program that kicks off today. I’ll tell you more at 5 and 6. @WCJB20 #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/Lw9I7FSNwg — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) January 21, 2021

“But this is going to be a branch off of the other services that we’re going to be providing like bringing other resources like social services and other community resources that they maybe would need to go to a facility for but can’t access because of lack of transportation or other issues,” said rescue Lt. Sarah Powell with ACFR.

The first responders intend for the program to be a way to connect with the community.

“Our whole goal is to just spend time with people you know before and after we administer the vaccinations,” added Lt. Powell.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Cowart with ACFR Your COVID-19 dose delivered to your door. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Cowart with Alachua County Fire Rescue explains the kick-off of their Community Health Program. I'll talk about the WCJB TV20 News #COVID19Vaccine Posted by Ruelle Fludd on Thursday, January 21, 2021

“We want to spend time getting to know kind of what their personal health story is and how they’re going to be affected by this. The people that we’re going to be vaccinating have reached out to the health department because they’re in that group of people who qualify to get the vaccine right now.”

By the end of the week, 40 people will get their dose after setting up an appointment with the Alachua County Health Dept. online or by calling 352-334-8810.

“It’s only taken us a month to get to over 24,000 people vaccinated,” mentioned the director of the health department, Paul Myers. “So I think this is great progress but again it’s just a start.”

Myers adds the department is calling people between ages 77 and 80 for appointments. He says if you miss their call to just wait for a callback.

“So this is a community response and it takes everybody in our community.”

ACFR started the program in West Gainesville Thursday with East Gainesville next on their list. Gainesville Fire Rescue is also a partner in distributing vaccines.

“The leaders in our community to make this happen and right now I couldn’t be more pleased with really keeping up with the vaccine distribution we’re getting and reaching out those in various ways to ensure vaccine distribution is equitable and transparent.”

Everything you need to know about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in North Central Florida can be found here.

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.wcjb.com/2021/01/14/fighting-covid-everything-you-need-to-know-about-wherehow-to-sign-up-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-ncfl/

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.