Alachua County Public Schools slow COVID-19 cases with new restrictions and vaccines

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools reported over a hundred new cases the week following the holiday break.

New cases are still being added, but at a slower rate. According to the ACPS website, 567 students and staff members quarantining from school with 73 active cases.

Spokesperson Jackie Johnson said a lot of these new cases are coming from high school sports.

“We look at the nature of the sport, the nature of the contact, we look at whether it’s an indoor or an outdoor sport and we review all of them on a case by case basis to determine what is the best course of action to take,” said Johnson.

To try and keep case numbers down the capacity of indoor sporting events has been reduced from 25% to 15% capacity.

“In some cases where you’re talking about an indoor sport where there’s a lot of contacts such as basketball if there is one student case we quarantine the entire team because we can’t be absolutely certain that the students haven’t had significant contacts,” said Johnson.

Students who are exposed to the virus are able to get tested after 9 days and return back to school if negative.

Appointments are available for ACPS employees and retirees 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The school district is partnering with UF Health to administer the shots.

Johnson said around 300 vaccinations have already been administered and another 150 are expected to be given out Thursday.

