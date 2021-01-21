Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an overnight bomb threat at the Florida Capitol Building. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested at The Corner Pocket Bar & Grill located at 2475 Apalachee Parkway.

“This arrest is the result of collaborative efforts between the Tallahassee Police Department, Capitol Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release says.

TPD says if you hear or witness any threat against a government official or building, report it to them at 850-891-4200 or FDLE at 1-800-FLA-SAFE.

Clark faces charges of a false bomb threat in reference to state-owned property.

You can read WCTV’s original story on the bomb threat below.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol Building has reopened to employees after a bomb threat was made there overnight.

This information is according to an alert from the Florida Capitol Complex Communication Network.

According to the alert, the entire complex has been swept by law enforcement and K-9′s specializing in explosive detection.

As of 9 a.m., no explosives have been found, and nothing suspicious has been identified.

In an abundance of caution, Capitol Police are asking employees to notify them if they notice any items out of place or anything that does not belong.

This is a developing story.

Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Alachua County Public Schools slow COVID-19 cases with new restrictions and vaccines
