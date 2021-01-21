Advertisement

Columbia County Report: Lake City nursing home getting second dose of vaccine, and the county commission is creating a new joint utilities committee

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Nursing homes are a top priority as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country. The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City partnered with CVS Pharmacy to vaccinate residents and staff on Tuesday with many receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s really important that we all get vaccinated so we can end this COVID-19, and we can all feel better and love our families and no more death and no more sickness,” said Brenda Lacy of the Rehabilitation Center of Lake City.

Facility administrators are eager to get the immunizations completed after nearly a year of dealing with the challenges of the pandemic.

The formation of a county/city joint utility committee is on the agenda for tonight’s Columbia County Commission meeting.

Lake City has been a long-time provider of water, sewer and natural gas to city residents and some county residents. The county does not. Discussion is expected about the makeup of a new committee to include two county commissioners, two city councilors, the county manager, city manager, the Director of Economic Development and the city’s utility director.

Discussion is also expected to be on a five-year plan to provide utilities to all residents of Columbia County. Once an agreement on committee makeup is decided, it will be presented to the city at their next meeting.

A grand opening is scheduled for next week for the Lake City Humane Society’s newest fundraising venture -- a thrift store. The need to take in unwanted pets has never been greater and fundraising during a pandemic is difficult, so employees of the society and animal shelter looked for new ways to raise funds.

“Our mission, of course, is to help the animals in our community that are lost and forgotten and through that, we realized that by visiting other shelters and things like that one of the ways that they fund the care of their animals is through a thrift store,” said Brian Hogue, the PUA Director of Finance and Shelter Operations.

The 5000 square foot facility will be opened to the general public starting on Saturday, Jan. 30. The hope is, if successful, the store can be expanded to offer space for adoptions and to provide for weekend shot clinics for pets.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
car crash
A motorcyclist killed in Jonesville after car crash

Latest News

Community leaders overseeing District 2 in west Ocala held a town hall meeting to hear from the...
Town hall held at MLK First Responder Campus in Ocala
City officials and UF students call for reconstruction of University Ave after pedestrian death
City officials and UF students call for reconstruction of University Ave after pedestrian death
thumbnail
Columbia County Report: Lake City nursing home getting second dose of vaccine, and the county commission is creating a new joint utilities committee
thumbnail
State stops publishing number of Floridians overdo for COVID booster
City officials and UF students call for reconstruction of University Ave after pedestrian death
City officials and UF students call for reconstruction of University Ave after pedestrian death