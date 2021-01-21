Columbia County Report: Lake City nursing home getting second dose of vaccine, and the county commission is creating a new joint utilities committee

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Nursing homes are a top priority as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country. The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City partnered with CVS Pharmacy to vaccinate residents and staff on Tuesday with many receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s really important that we all get vaccinated so we can end this COVID-19, and we can all feel better and love our families and no more death and no more sickness,” said Brenda Lacy of the Rehabilitation Center of Lake City.

Facility administrators are eager to get the immunizations completed after nearly a year of dealing with the challenges of the pandemic.

The formation of a county/city joint utility committee is on the agenda for tonight’s Columbia County Commission meeting.

Lake City has been a long-time provider of water, sewer and natural gas to city residents and some county residents. The county does not. Discussion is expected about the makeup of a new committee to include two county commissioners, two city councilors, the county manager, city manager, the Director of Economic Development and the city’s utility director.

Discussion is also expected to be on a five-year plan to provide utilities to all residents of Columbia County. Once an agreement on committee makeup is decided, it will be presented to the city at their next meeting.

A grand opening is scheduled for next week for the Lake City Humane Society’s newest fundraising venture -- a thrift store. The need to take in unwanted pets has never been greater and fundraising during a pandemic is difficult, so employees of the society and animal shelter looked for new ways to raise funds.

“Our mission, of course, is to help the animals in our community that are lost and forgotten and through that, we realized that by visiting other shelters and things like that one of the ways that they fund the care of their animals is through a thrift store,” said Brian Hogue, the PUA Director of Finance and Shelter Operations.

The 5000 square foot facility will be opened to the general public starting on Saturday, Jan. 30. The hope is, if successful, the store can be expanded to offer space for adoptions and to provide for weekend shot clinics for pets.

