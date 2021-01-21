Advertisement

Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine

You must be fully vaccinated to travel
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – UK-based Saga Cruise Lines becomes the first cruise line in the world to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure.

The company has also pushed back the resumption of cruises from April 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated.

A Saga spokesman said their customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others traveling with them will be vaccinated as well.

Saga caters to people 50 years old and up.

The vaccine requirement comes as cruise lines struggle to resume operations nearly a year after ceasing bookings in response to the pandemic.

Saga is also implementing a series of other health measures amid the pandemic.

Those include social distancing, booking fewer passengers, enhanced air conditioning, expanded medical facilities, doubling its medical teams and a new dedicated isolation area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
car crash
A motorcyclist killed in Jonesville after car crash

Latest News

A hotel elopement wedding package isn’t all that much different than a traditional hotel...
Hotels turn to elopement packages to attract those planning weddings
According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Riley June Williams is accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy...
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office