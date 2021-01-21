FDOT plans listening sessions with UF personnel on traffic enforcement after UF students were hit and one killed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Government agencies are starting to take action tonight after several u-f students were hit, killing one-- while walking along University Avenue.

In response to growing calls to increase safety, the Florida department of transportation released a statement.

They plan to conduct listening sessions with UF, Gainesville, and law enforcement officials.

Gainesville police say they will conduct an enhanced traffic enforcement program called gator step.

The program will focus on crosswalks, pedestrian speeding, and scooter violations.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.