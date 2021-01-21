Advertisement

FDOT plans listening sessions with UF personnel on traffic enforcement after UF students were hit and one killed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Government agencies are starting to take action tonight after several u-f students were hit, killing one-- while walking along University Avenue.

In response to growing calls to increase safety, the Florida department of transportation released a statement.

They plan to conduct listening sessions with UF, Gainesville, and law enforcement officials.

Gainesville police say they will conduct an enhanced traffic enforcement program called gator step.

The program will focus on crosswalks, pedestrian speeding, and scooter violations.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
Publix recalls several products over Listeria
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
car crash
A motorcyclist killed in Jonesville after car crash

Latest News

YMCA expansion in Ocala
YMCA in Ocala to expand outdoor complex
Vitamin D
UF researchers are studying the link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher covid risk
Frank Deluca's YMCA to expand in Ocala
Researchers say Vitamin D deficiency could be linked to higher covid risk