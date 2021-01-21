Florida Capitol Building reopens to employees after overnight bomb threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol Building has reopened to employees after a bomb threat was made there overnight.

This information is according to an alert from the Florida Capitol Complex Communication Network.

According to the alert, the entire complex has been swept by law enforcement and K-9′s specializing in explosive detection.

As of 9 a.m., no explosives have been found, and nothing suspicious has been identified.

In an abundance of caution, Capitol Police are asking employees to notify them if they notice any items out of place or anything that does not belong.

This is a developing story.

