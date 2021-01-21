Leader of Gainesville advocacy group dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joan Canton, one of the original leaders of the Southwest Advocacy Group, or SWAG, passed away over the weekend. Canton had been battling cancer.

There will be a memorial ceremony at Forest Meadows from 4-6 PM tomorrow, January 22nd. A service will run from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday at Forest Meadows Cemetery Chapel.

Those who would like to share a memory of Canton can stop by the SWAG Center and drop off a card, as well as email or mail letters to Dorothy Thomas at the organization.

