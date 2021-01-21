New details on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies injured after crashing into one another
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s office officials say the deputies were responding to a domestic violence situation involving a possibly stolen vehicle on Tuesday.
Deputies were rushing to catch the vehicle’s driver when they crashed into each other on State Road 20 just west of Palatka.
They were life-flighted to Orange Park Medical Center, where both deputies are still in critical condition.
