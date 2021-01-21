New details on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies injured after crashing into one another

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s office officials say the deputies were responding to a domestic violence situation involving a possibly stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Deputies were rushing to catch the vehicle’s driver when they crashed into each other on State Road 20 just west of Palatka.

They were life-flighted to Orange Park Medical Center, where both deputies are still in critical condition.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.