Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six...
Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) - Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.

The police officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad on Thursday. Iraqi state television reported they were suicide bombings.

Many of those wounded are in serious condition and there was property damage.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The bombings are the first in years to target Baghdad’s bustling commercial area. They come amid heightened political tensions as Iraq looks to have early elections in October.

