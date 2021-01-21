Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Ten-24 Foundation offer way to help injured deputies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - After two deputies were hospitalized in critical condition, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking those that want to help with the injured officers’ hospital bills to donate to the Ten-24 Foundation.

The two deputies were responding to a domestic violence situation with a possible stolen vehicle on Tuesday. During a chase, the deputies crashed into each other and were life-flighted to Orange Park Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office with the Ten-24 Foundation have made novelty patches to sell to benefit local breast cancer and domestic violence awareness charities and the Ten-24 Foundation, which provides financial support to officers and their families.

Two patch designs are available: pink for breast cancer awareness and purple for domestic violence awareness.

Each patch costs $8 and can be purchased on the Ten-24 Foundation website using their Donate button.

