Trenton’s Jacob Guthrie signs to play baseball at Santa Fe

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Trenton Tiger senior centerfielder Jacob Guthrie signed his letter of intent with Santa Fe College on Wednesday, committing to one of the nation’s top two-year programs.

Guthrie was 10-for-24 at the plate during the truncated spring of 2020, but as a sophomore in 2019, he batted .348 with 22 RBI’s in 24 games as Trenton finished 20-5 overall.

Santa Fe College in Gainesville has a record of 57-23 over the last two seasons. The Saints already have former Trenton player Trent Becker on their roster, and eight other North Central Florida players.

