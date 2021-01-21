Advertisement

Trenton’s Jacob Guthrie signs to play baseball at Santa Fe

Outfielder to play college baseball 30 miles from hometown
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Trenton Tiger senior centerfielder Jacob Guthrie signed his letter of intent with Santa Fe College on Wednesday, committing to one of the nation’s top two-year programs.

Guthrie was 10-for-24 at the plate during the truncated spring of 2020, but as a sophomore in 2019, he batted .348 with 22 RBI’s in 24 games as Trenton finished 20-5 overall.

Santa Fe College in Gainesville has a record of 57-23 over the last two seasons. The Saints already have former Trenton player Trent Becker on their roster, and eight other North Central Florida players.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detention officer suspended, arrested after threatening two people with a gun.
Alachua County detention officer arrested, suspended after threatening to shoot two people over a parking incident
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Publix vaccine program expands to more counties
Part of University Ave closed after pedestrians hit
UPDATE: Three University of Florida students hit by a car released from hospital, UF mourns loss
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours

Latest News

Justus Wilburn works on his free throw shooting during practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Justus Wilburn (Gainesville High)
outfielder a standout for Trenton
Jacob Guthrie signing
Scholar Athlete Justus Wilburn
Scholar Athlete Justus Wilburn
What a time for a rout if you're UF
Gators stomp Volts, 75-49