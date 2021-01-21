TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Justus Wilburn (Gainesville High)
Hurricane hoops leader is top notch on and off the court
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville High School senior point guard, Justus Wilburn, has been a two year starter on the boys basketball team, along with carrying a 4.2 weighted GPA.
He’s been enrolled in the school’s Cambridge Program, taking college level courses since his freshman year.
On top of being a standout student-athlete, Justus also volunteers with the youth group at this church. He is this week’s Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.