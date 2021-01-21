UF Chabad will hold a memorial service & candle lighting ceremony in memory of Sophia Lambert

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chabad UF Jewish Student Center is holding a ‘Jewish Gator Greek Unity Shabbat’ to remember a University of Florida student hit by a car.

Sophia Lambert died at the hospital hours after the car hit her and four other students on the sidewalk on University Ave. last weekend; she was a freshman at UF.

Memorial Service & Candle Lighting Ceremony To Be Held In loving memory of Sophia B. Lambert (UF)

The special memorial, candle lighting ceremony will be held on Jan. 22 at 5:15 p.m. at the UF Jewish Student Center.

In addition to remembering the life of Lambert, the event is also in honor of the other girls still recovering from the accident: Michelle Malka Bat Rochel and Moshe, Hope Chana Sorah Bat Stephanie and Dave, Sam Devorah Bat Lynn and Michael and Lilly Tovah Bat Avivah and Eliezer.

Here is more about the memorial:

Everyone is invited to join for part or all of the program:

Date: Friday, January 22

Time: 5:15 PM

At: Chabad UF Jewish Student Center

2021 NW 5th Avenue (five blocks north of the stadium)

5:15 PM Memorial Service

5:45 PM Candle Lighting Ceremony & Refreshments

6:15 PM Shabbat Services

6:45 PM Dinner

RSVP: www.JewishGator.com/GreekUnityShabbat

