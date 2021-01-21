Advertisement

UF researchers are studying the link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher covid risk

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Researchers with University of Florida health are studying a possible link --- between a vitamin deficiency and higher covid-19 risk.

They found patients with less vitamin ‘d’ were 4 times more likely to be covid positive.

Research suggests vitamin d treatment could help make symptoms of the virus more bearable.

This research could be especially important to African American people.

Researchers say the group is dis-proportionately affected by the deficiency.

