GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry commissioner Rick Coleman is off the ventilator, after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe posted the update this evening. He says Coleman is doing well.

His family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and well wishes.

I just got word that Commissioner Coleman is off the ventilator, and he is doing well. On behalf of his family, they... Posted by Mayor Jordan Marlowe on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.