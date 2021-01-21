Advertisement

UPDATE: One person arrested after a bomb threat at the Florida Capitol

Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is behind bars after a bomb threat was made against the Florida Capitol.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, they responded to The Corner Pocket when the tip came in. The Capitol was closed off while it was swept by law enforcement and explosive detecting K-9 units. During the search, no explosive devices were found.

RELATED STORY: Florida Capitol Building reopens to employees after overnight bomb threat

Tallahassee Police Department, Capitol Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents worked with the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest.

This is a developing story.

