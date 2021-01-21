UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people arrested for shooting a man in his car.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s office, Cornelius Allen and Jonah Alexander Maultsby were arrested on one count of homicide and attempted murder.

On Jan. 18, ASO responded to the Linton Oaks area, 1000 SW 59th Terrace, for a report of a person shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Trevaughn Ali Wilkerson with a gunshot wound in his car. A second victim was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say Wilkerson and the other unnamed victim were victims of a robbery that ended with gun shots.

ASO is anticipating further arrests and is asking for anyone with information to contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 372-STOP (7867).

