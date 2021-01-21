Advertisement

UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated

(KWQC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people arrested for shooting a man in his car.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s office, Cornelius Allen and Jonah Alexander Maultsby were arrested on one count of homicide and attempted murder.

RELATED STORY: DEVELOPING: ASO investigating a homicide at Linton Oaks

On Jan. 18, ASO responded to the Linton Oaks area, 1000 SW 59th Terrace, for a report of a person shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Trevaughn Ali Wilkerson with a gunshot wound in his car. A second victim was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say Wilkerson and the other unnamed victim were victims of a robbery that ended with gun shots.

ASO is anticipating further arrests and is asking for anyone with information to contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 372-STOP (7867).

