YMCA in Ocala to expand outdoor complex

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The YMCA in Ocala is expanding their outdoor sports complex.

The full project will be completed in phases.

The first will be a covered structure with multipurpose courts for sports like basketball and volleyball.

Later phases will include a 2 thousand square foot youth activity center additional soccer fields and more.

Businessman Frank Deluca was the lead investor donating one million dollars to the project.

Community leaders and members of the media are invited to attend an event on Wednesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at the Frank DeLuca YMCA.

