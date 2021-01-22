Alachua County not experiencing issues with second vaccine doses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has stopped publishing the numbers for the amount of people who are eligible for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, there is no maximum amount of time between doses of either vaccine, so people can’t be considered over-do, however, at last report, more than 40 thousand Floridians were eligible for the second dose but had not yet received it.

Despite that, officials with the Alachua County Health Department say that it hasn’t been an issue in Alachua County.

“I’m not aware of that being an issue here in Alachua County. In terms of UF Health and North Florida Regional and the VA, they have started their second doses and the data that I see indicates that right now, over six thousand individuals, close to seven thousand individuals, have received and completed the series,” said Paul Myers, the administrator of the Alachua County Health Department.

Officials also say that the second dose of the vaccine is to ensure protection from COVID-19 for a longer period of time.

“I don’t want your viewers to think that if they don’t get the Pfizer second dose on day 21, or their Moderna second dose exactly on day 28 that they’re somehow not protected. That is not true. They are about 95-percent protected, we just don’t know for how long. That’s what the second dose does. It protects you for a length of time that we’re just not sure yet because the clinical trial data is so new,” Myers said.

The Alachua County Health Department says that it’s scheduled to begin its second-dose clinics next week and that availability has not been an issue.

