Alachua County purchases portion of Newnans Lake watershed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Officials have finalized the purchase of a more than 1,200 acre watershed.

The new Alachua County Forever Preserve will protect the Newnan’s Lake watershed.

The land was bought using money from Wild Spaces Public Spaces for $3.3 million.

The area is about one mile west of Orange Heights next to Alachua Co.’s Balu Forest.

The land was previously used for timber production by the Weyehaeuser Comp.

