Advertisement

Alachua County purchases portion of Newnans Lake watershed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Officials have finalized the purchase of a more than 1,200 acre watershed.

The new Alachua County Forever Preserve will protect the Newnan’s Lake watershed.

The land was bought using money from Wild Spaces Public Spaces for $3.3 million.

The area is about one mile west of Orange Heights next to Alachua Co.’s Balu Forest.

The land was previously used for timber production by the Weyehaeuser Comp.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Vitamin D
UF researchers are studying the link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher covid risk

Latest News

State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders
State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders
Lisa and Mike get to talk to Mr. Bob and Kathy at K-Country for the first time in 2021. Hear...
Our weekly chats with K-Country return!
Lisa and Mike get to talk to Mr. Bob and Kathy at K-Country for the first time in 2021. Hear...
Lisa and Mike get to talk to Mr. Bob and Kathy at K-Country for the first time in 2021. Hear what they talk about in our weekly chat.
The statewide “Move-Over” campaign, and law of the same name, focus on keeping first responders...
State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders