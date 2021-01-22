ALL OUT: The VA has administered, scheduled all of its first supply of the COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Veterans Affairs Office that serves north central Florida is out of COVID-19 vaccines.

The North Florida/South Georgia veterans health system is waiting for their next shipment of the vaccine before scheduling any other appointments. However, officials say veterans that have scheduled to received their first or second dose should keep their current appointment.

“As additional supply is received, NF/SGVHS Care teams will contact eligible Veterans directly to determine their interest to receive the vaccine and schedule them for future appointments as doses become available,” the office said in a press release. “In addition, details related to drive-thru clinics that did not require an appointment will be provided as they become available.”

Drive-thru and walk up vaccine, that did not require appointments, are suspended until further notice in Gainesville, Lake City, Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

