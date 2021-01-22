Advertisement

ALL OUT: The VA has administered, scheduled all of its first supply of the COVID-19 vaccine

Veterans express opinions on COVID-19 vaccine process at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Veterans express opinions on COVID-19 vaccine process at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Veterans Affairs Office that serves north central Florida is out of COVID-19 vaccines.

The North Florida/South Georgia veterans health system is waiting for their next shipment of the vaccine before scheduling any other appointments. However, officials say veterans that have scheduled to received their first or second dose should keep their current appointment.

RELATED STORIES:Veterans express opinions on COVID-19 vaccine process at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

“As additional supply is received, NF/SGVHS Care teams will contact eligible Veterans directly to determine their interest to receive the vaccine and schedule them for future appointments as doses become available,” the office said in a press release. “In addition, details related to drive-thru clinics that did not require an appointment will be provided as they become available.”

Drive-thru and walk up vaccine, that did not require appointments, are suspended until further notice in Gainesville, Lake City, Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
Dane Stevens of Summerfield is being charged with 20 counts of possession of ten or more child...
Summerfield man arrested for possessing child pornography
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Florida begins to restrict COVID vaccine to state residents
Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability
Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability