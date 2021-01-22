Advertisement

Columbia County commissioners are ready to join a Utility Advisory Committee with Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are ready to join a Utility Advisory Committee with Lake City.

City Council Member Chris Green presented a plan to have equal city and county representation on the committee.

Lake City currently runs its own utility while the county does not.

County commissioners were interested in operating the utility together, but Green could not support that because the utility supplies about a third of the city’s budget.

County leaders expressed frustration with that but still voted to join the advisory committee.

