Congressman sets off metal detector trying to get on House floor

(CNN) - Capitol Police are investigating after a congressman allegedly attempted to bring a gun onto the House floor.

A Capitol official said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Harris was sent away and reportedly asked fellow Republican, Representative John Katko, to hold his weapon.

Katko refused, saying he didn’t have a license.

Moments later, Harris returned and went through the metal detector with no issue.

The Capitol official confirmed Harris did not enter the House floor with a weapon.

Harris’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The metal detectors were installed last week after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A source says members of Congress can carry firearms in the halls of Congress and on Capitol grounds if they have Washington, D.C., licenses and their ammunition is carried separately.

They are not allowed to bring them onto the House floor.

