Advertisement

Congressman sets off metal detector trying to get on House floor

Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because...
Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon, a Capitol official said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Capitol Police are investigating after a congressman allegedly attempted to bring a gun onto the House floor.

A Capitol official said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Harris was sent away and reportedly asked fellow Republican, Representative John Katko, to hold his weapon.

Katko refused, saying he didn’t have a license.

Moments later, Harris returned and went through the metal detector with no issue.

The Capitol official confirmed Harris did not enter the House floor with a weapon.

Harris’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The metal detectors were installed last week after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A source says members of Congress can carry firearms in the halls of Congress and on Capitol grounds if they have Washington, D.C., licenses and their ammunition is carried separately.

They are not allowed to bring them onto the House floor.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Vitamin D
UF researchers are studying the link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher covid risk

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting’
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Congress poised for confirmation vote on Biden’s Pentagon nominee
Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability
Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability
A community showed its support for a teenager who battled COVID-19 and leukemia by throwing a...
Community welcomes S.C. teenager home with Christmas parade after she battled leukemia, COVID-19 over holidays