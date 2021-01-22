DEVELOPING: Diver missing in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing underwater diver in northeast Gilchrist County.

The sheriff’s office is working in cooperation with the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery unit in attempting to locate the missing diver. According to deputies, they were notified about the missing diver at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies ask if you should come in contact with those connected with the search to please stay clear of the area. GCSO adds there is no danger to the general public and there will be more information available when it is available.

TV20 will continue to follow this developing story.

