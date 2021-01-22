Florida Department of Economic Opportunity shows state unemployment fell in December 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is releasing its latest unemployment numbers from December 2020.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, unemployment fell by 0.2% in the final month of 2020.

The state unemployment rate is 6.1% compared to the national unemployment rate of 6.7%.

Putnam County has one of the highest unemployment rates of any county in the state at 7.2%.

However, every North Central Florida county besides Putnam has an unemployment rate lower than the state average.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.