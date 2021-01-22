Florida Highway Patrol drives home “Move Over” campaign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road it’s required for people to move over or slow down as they pass by. Florida Highway Patrol spotlights the Move Over message every January and reminds everyone of the risks attached to violating that law.

“But more importantly a public servant or private industry member could be struck or killed as they carry out their duties for their communities, their citizens and their customers,” added Public Information Official with FHP Troop-B Lt. Patrick Riordan.

Today @AlachuaSheriff, @MYACFR, @FHPGainesville and FDOT join to kick off the “Move Over” campaign in Gainesville. I’ll tell you what this campaign is all about coming up at 5 and 6. @WCJB20 #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/gTnWdXLOeq — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) January 22, 2021

FHP has spotlighted the campaign all month and relayed their message with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue and Roadside Service Operators.

“The intent of this law and our hope is that every public servant and private sector employee can safely return to their family at the end of each workday by motorists carefully abiding by the Florida move over law,” added Lt. Riordan.

In 2014, the Move Over law was changed to include more than just emergency vehicles. Utility, sanitation and tow trucks were added.

“Two tow truck operators were killed while working on the side of the highway in 2019,” added Nicki Spencer with Tri-County towing.

The only difference is the color of the lights; non-emergency lights flash yellow.

“Preliminary for 2020 there were 159 crashes and over 12,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over. Gratefully there were no recorded deaths of a tow truck operator.”

Spencer said during the pandemic fewer people were on the road. Although, the risk and the importance of moving over are the same.

“Now that we’re beginning 2021 and motorists have begun to travel again we ask that you move over to save a life.”

Violating the rule can include a fine and points on driving records.

