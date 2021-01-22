Advertisement

Former Santa Fe College President honored with new sign

Former Santa Fe College President honored with new sign
(Santa Fe)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new sign on the Santa Fe College campus is now honoring one of their former president’s.

Dr. Jackson Sasser’s name is installed on the fine arts hall.

The board of trustees voted to rename the hall and Center Rd. after Sasser last year, but the pandemic delayed the putting up the signs.

Sasser served as college president from 2001 until his retirement nearly a year ago.

All four former presidents have buildings named after them.

