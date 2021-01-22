Advertisement

Four Tigers commit to play Division 1 softball

All four players stay in-state as they continue their athletic careers
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The talented core of the Trenton Tigers 2019 State Champion softball team all signed their letters of intent to their respective colleges Thursday evening.

Adrian and Darian Ingram both committed to play softball in Boca Raton at Florida Atlantic University. The sisters said they picked the same college because they connected with the coaching staff, and it felt like home.

As the ace of the pitching staff, Darian is 46-4 since her freshman year, with more than 400 strikeouts. Adrian has only made 7 errors in her four years as the Tigers second baseman.

Lillian Wilkerson will head to Florida’s west coast as she intends to play catcher for Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. The Eagles and the Owls are in the Atlantic Sun Conference, so Wilkerson will have to square off against the Ingrams when FGCU and FAU meet next season.

The versatile Keeli Zingaro will play first and third for the Stetson Hatters. She’ll be the closest to home of the four.

All four girls said they will miss being together, but are excited to take on the new crop of competition and start this new chapter.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
Fatal accident on I-75 shuts down southbound lanes for several hours
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated

Latest News

Tigers on 37-game winning streak
Trenton softball signing
Justus Wilburn works on his free throw shooting during practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Justus Wilburn (Gainesville High)
Trenton H.S., Wednesday
Trenton’s Jacob Guthrie signs to play baseball at Santa Fe
outfielder a standout for Trenton
Jacob Guthrie signing