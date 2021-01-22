Four Tigers commit to play Division 1 softball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The talented core of the Trenton Tigers 2019 State Champion softball team all signed their letters of intent to their respective colleges Thursday evening.

Adrian and Darian Ingram both committed to play softball in Boca Raton at Florida Atlantic University. The sisters said they picked the same college because they connected with the coaching staff, and it felt like home.

As the ace of the pitching staff, Darian is 46-4 since her freshman year, with more than 400 strikeouts. Adrian has only made 7 errors in her four years as the Tigers second baseman.

Lillian Wilkerson will head to Florida’s west coast as she intends to play catcher for Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. The Eagles and the Owls are in the Atlantic Sun Conference, so Wilkerson will have to square off against the Ingrams when FGCU and FAU meet next season.

The versatile Keeli Zingaro will play first and third for the Stetson Hatters. She’ll be the closest to home of the four.

All four girls said they will miss being together, but are excited to take on the new crop of competition and start this new chapter.

