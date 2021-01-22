Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Building on the sentiment to do more to protect pedestrians, Gainesville city commissioners voted unanimously to approve a Pedestrian Safety Ordinance that would effectively prevent panhandlers from begging in medians.

Several homeless advocates spoke against the ordinance, claiming it would infringe on the small income homeless people make. Commissioners refuted the argument and said there is no reason to ask for money in the middle of traffic when it can be done safely elsewhere.

Violators would be fined $50.

