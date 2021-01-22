Advertisement

Gainesville teacher wins Alachua County teacher of the year award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville High School Teacher was named Alachua County Public School’s teacher of the year.

GHS teacher Nicole Harris was surprised Thursday to learn she won the award.

Harris has taught English and African American history for the last eight years.

She also piloted a writing course for non-traditional students in the Cambridge program.

After learning she was selected, Harris praised her fellow teachers for overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

“This time that we find yourself globally with education, it’s our moment,” Harris said. “It’s our moment to think in new ways, it’s our moment to rethink high school middle school and elementary school. this is a moment that can push us forward, and I want to thank the teachers on the front line that are being creative everyday. You guys are innovating in ways that you always innovated the world is just now watching.”

Harris will go on to represent the county in the state teacher of the year program.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Vitamin D
UF researchers are studying the link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher covid risk

Latest News

Former Santa Fe College President honored with new sign
Former Santa Fe College President honored with new sign
A trio of “sleeping beauty” Putnam County teens arrested for armed robbery, among other charges
Trio of “sleeping beauty” Putnam County teens arrested for armed robbery, among other charges
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Gainesville city commissioners approve Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, restricting panhandling
Leader of Gainesville advocacy group dies
Leader of Gainesville advocacy group dies