Gainesville teacher wins Alachua County teacher of the year award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville High School Teacher was named Alachua County Public School’s teacher of the year.

GHS teacher Nicole Harris was surprised Thursday to learn she won the award.

Harris has taught English and African American history for the last eight years.

She also piloted a writing course for non-traditional students in the Cambridge program.

After learning she was selected, Harris praised her fellow teachers for overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

“This time that we find yourself globally with education, it’s our moment,” Harris said. “It’s our moment to think in new ways, it’s our moment to rethink high school middle school and elementary school. this is a moment that can push us forward, and I want to thank the teachers on the front line that are being creative everyday. You guys are innovating in ways that you always innovated the world is just now watching.”

Harris will go on to represent the county in the state teacher of the year program.

