GPD launching Gator STEP to address traffic and safety concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has started a new program to address safety concerns around University Avenue and surrounding streets after the recent crashes that have resulted in pedestrian deaths.

The ‘Gator STEP’, which stands for Special Traffic Enforcement Program, will focus on crosswalk, pedestrian, speeding and scooter safety, to more aggressively enforce those violations. The enforcement program will primarily focus on roadways near the UF campus including West University Avenue, SW Archer Road, SW 34th Street and SW 13th Street.

“There will be an enforcement element, but perhaps even more important is just the education effort. We want to remind and teach the community to obey and to be knowledgeable about traffic and pedestrian laws and ordinances that are out there,” said GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover.

“GPD isn’t just going to be out there writing tickets. GPD will be talking with, engaging students, community members, helping them understand the magnitude of what’s happened the last two months if they haven’t seen them in the news, but just to be aware of the laws that are already on the books.”

GPD also plans to run crash analysis along West University Avenue to identify and prevent issues that could cause any future accidents.

