Publix makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix Supermarkets opened an additional 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Florida residents in various counties across the state Friday morning. One of those counties is Marion.

Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in North Central Florida, visit WCJB’s vaccine portal.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.