Advertisement

State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -State troopers kick off a new campaign Friday to encourage drivers to watch out for first responders on the road.

The statewide “Move-Over” campaign, and law of the same name, focus on keeping first responders and workers safe on the state’s roadways.

The law itself requires people to move over a lane when passing law enforcement or emergency workers stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if moving over is not possible.

Violations can result in fines, fees, and points against a driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix recalls several products over Listeria
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing...
A state lawmaker wants to rename a prominent North Central Florida highway after the outgoing president
For the friends and families of Sophia Lambert, and 18-year old Maggie Paxton who was hit and...
Mother of daughter killed on University Avenue speaks out, following second student’s death
UPDATE: Two arrested for killing a man in a robbery at Linton Oaks, more arrests anticipated
Vitamin D
UF researchers are studying the link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher covid risk

Latest News

State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders
State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders
Lisa and Mike get to talk to Mr. Bob and Kathy at K-Country for the first time in 2021. Hear...
Our weekly chats with K-Country return!
Lisa and Mike get to talk to Mr. Bob and Kathy at K-Country for the first time in 2021. Hear...
Lisa and Mike get to talk to Mr. Bob and Kathy at K-Country for the first time in 2021. Hear what they talk about in our weekly chat.
Alachua County purchases portion of Newnan’s Lake watershed
Alachua County purchases portion of Newnans Lake watershed