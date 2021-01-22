State Troopers to begin campaign encouraging drivers to move over for first responders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -State troopers kick off a new campaign Friday to encourage drivers to watch out for first responders on the road.

The statewide “Move-Over” campaign, and law of the same name, focus on keeping first responders and workers safe on the state’s roadways.

The law itself requires people to move over a lane when passing law enforcement or emergency workers stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if moving over is not possible.

Violations can result in fines, fees, and points against a driver’s license.

