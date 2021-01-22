Summerfield man arrested for possessing child pornography

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars after he was caught with numerous images of child porn.

According to Marion County Sheriff deputies, Dane Stevens of Summerfield is being charged with 20 counts of possession of ten or more child porn images.

Deputies were first notified of Stevens last week, when they received an alert that a device was being used to download the images. Investigators were able to attain a search warrant for the 40-year-old’s home, where they found the photos.

Stevens admitted that he had been viewing and downloading pornography frequently throughout his life.

MCSO deputies believe that Stevens may have victims in the community and ask anyone who may know a possible victim to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 368-3546.

Stevens is being held at the Marion County Jail, where he is held on a $100,000.00 bond

